The two-for-one special: twins!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - What happens when three “P’s” get together? Well, they go together like three peas in a pod.

We were very happy to introduce Percy, Padme, Penelope, Mom, and Dad as Ruben’s random objects of the day—but these were no random objects.

The perfectly playful pair of pint-sized people were a joy to be around.

As Ruben said, there is no better way to start off the day!

Dad, KGNS Engineer Joseph Mendiola, mentioned the matching P’s come from his own family tradition.

Joseph and his brothers all have names that start with J, a practice he is keeping with his own family.

There’s no shortage of twins at the KGNS Studios. News Director Jerry Garza has twin boys, news producer Ariel Gomez has a twin sister, sales assistant Tanya Cantu has twin girls, and Telemundo Anchor Erika Del Toro has a boy/girl twin set.

We promise it’s all just a coincidence.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.