Laredo Chamber of Commerce offering summer classes

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Those interested in opening or expanding a small business have an opportunity.

The Laredo Chamber of Commerce is offering a class to help you jump-start it.

The group is working with LiftFunds to offer five classes that are about an hour or two long.

The classes will give those interested an inside look into how to start or expand a business.

So if you work from home, or looking to open a shop, the chamber says the classes will give you the tips to sustain it.

“This offers basic information like finances, how to promote my business, how to create a brand for my business. I recommend it for everybody. Free of charge. If you enroll in college there’s a tuition. This is completely free,” Interim President Miguel Conchas tells us.

If you are interested you can call 956-722-9895.

