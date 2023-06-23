Dermatologist provides tips for healthy skin during summer months

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One doctor warns that the summer could be a dangerous time for the largest organ of your body.

Not only could your skin be particularly vulnerable on sunny days and high temperatures, but also your internal body as well.

As we all know in Laredo, that might be all day, every day.

With recent severe heat warnings, these warnings increase risks like skin cancer and other skin conditions.

Staying safe also means considering more than what you can see.

Dr. Adaobi Nwaneshiudu Obasi tells us, “As much as you can—stay cool, stay indoors as much as you can to prevent heat stroke. So it’s not actually a skin problem, but that’s when the entire body is affected and it can cause your organs to shut down. So stay cool as much as you can. The other thing that is important is using sunscreen as well as using physical barriers to the sun.”

Dr. Obasi is also the author of “Skintacular Facts!”, a children’s book meant to kickstart healthy habits for kids, available in both English and Spanish.

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, which blocks 97% of the sun’s UVB rays.

The doctor also helped us understand what we could do to incorporate a healthy skin routine and other matters.

