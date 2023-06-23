Foodie Friday: Smoothie

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tropical Fruit Smoothie

· 1 ½ cups frozen mango chunks

· 1 banana

· 1 cup frozen sweet pineapple

· 2 cups orange juice

· 1 cup vanilla yogurt

· 1 tsp honey (optional)

1. Pour the orange juice into a blender. Add fruit and blend until fully puréed. Since it’s frozen, you may need to stop blending and stir up the fruit a bit. Add yogurt and blend again until completely combined.

Summer Berries Smoothie

· 1 cup frozen strawberries

· 1 cup frozen mixed berries

· 4 ice cubes

· ½ cup orange juice

· ¾ cup vanilla yogurt

· 1 tsp honey (optional)

1. Place the banana, strawberries, blueberries, cherries, and ice cubes into a blender. Pour in the orange juice, vanilla yogurt, and honey. Puree until smooth.

Refreshing Watermelon Smoothie

· 2 cups seedless watermelon cubes, frozen

· 2 kiwis, peeled and chopped

· 1 seedless cucumber, peeled and chopped

· ¼ cup lime juice

· 1 cup vanilla yogurt

· 1 cup ice

· Sprigs of fresh mint for garnish

1. Place all ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth. Pour on a glass and garnish with mint sprig.

