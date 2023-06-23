Foodie Friday: Smoothie
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tropical Fruit Smoothie
· 1 ½ cups frozen mango chunks
· 1 banana
· 1 cup frozen sweet pineapple
· 2 cups orange juice
· 1 cup vanilla yogurt
· 1 tsp honey (optional)
1. Pour the orange juice into a blender. Add fruit and blend until fully puréed. Since it’s frozen, you may need to stop blending and stir up the fruit a bit. Add yogurt and blend again until completely combined.
Summer Berries Smoothie
· 1 cup frozen strawberries
· 1 cup frozen mixed berries
· 4 ice cubes
· ½ cup orange juice
· ¾ cup vanilla yogurt
· 1 tsp honey (optional)
1. Place the banana, strawberries, blueberries, cherries, and ice cubes into a blender. Pour in the orange juice, vanilla yogurt, and honey. Puree until smooth.
Refreshing Watermelon Smoothie
· 2 cups seedless watermelon cubes, frozen
· 2 kiwis, peeled and chopped
· 1 seedless cucumber, peeled and chopped
· ¼ cup lime juice
· 1 cup vanilla yogurt
· 1 cup ice
· Sprigs of fresh mint for garnish
1. Place all ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth. Pour on a glass and garnish with mint sprig.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.