Gateway City Pride Festival discusses security measures, provide parade route and map

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s that time of the year again as the Gateway City celebrates the LGBTQ+ community with a special parade.

Hundreds of members are expected to hit the streets of downtown Laredo to rally and celebrate their social, legal rights and pride.

However, after the recent attacks in some parts of our county--like Nashville’s pride event--the Gateway City Pride Association says there’s nothing to fear.

Mark Nix from the association says following the indictment in Nashville, heavy security will be present at tomorrow’s parade.

Nix says it’s very important that people go to the parade and have fun while feeling safe telling us, “This year we are working with Bastion Security as well as Laredo Police Department. LPD usually comes around usually on their bikes and stuff like that and Bastian Security will be walking the grounds, up and down making sure that they are safe and just like that making sure that nothing crazy happens.”

The parade will have Laredo Police and Bastion Security, a private security organization, taking care of anyone who wishes to go to the event.

Nix adds that people should consider going a bit early since some streets like Iturbide, San Bernardo, Flores Ave. and Tatangelo Parkway will remain closed during the parade.

Additionally, make sure you go early, to stay hydrated, and wear lots of sunblock because it will be hot.

Gateway City Festival 2023 Map (KGNS)

Gateway City Festival 2023 Parade Lineup & Route (KGNS)

