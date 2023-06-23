Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Harry & Meghan’s Spotify deal, Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton fashion show, Kravis baby announcement + The Kardashians ep. 5 recap

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some of the headlines going into the weekend (10:11-33:29) and go more in-depth with topics like Harry & Meghan’s split with Spotify (33:29-40:32), Pharrell Williams’ star-studded Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris (40:32-45:51) and Kourtney Kardashian Barker & Travis Barker’s baby announcement (45:51-49:39). Plus, catch their recap of the latest Kardashians episode (49:39-57:19).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Carino's Fire
Overnight fire consumes north Laredo restaurant
Power outages in north Laredo, traffic disruptions reported
Road rage incident erupts in east Laredo
Road rage incident erupts in east Laredo
UPDATE: Arrest made in road rage incident
UPDATE: Arrest made in road rage incident
Traffic accident on I-35 causes backup and minor injuries
Traffic accident on I-35 causes backup and minor injuries

Latest News

pop otc episode 34
Foodie Friday: Smoothie
Foodie Friday: Smoothie
POP OTC
New music announcements, Britney Spears rumors + The Kardashians ep. 4 and The Bachelorette teaser trailer/meet the men recaps
POP OTC episode 33