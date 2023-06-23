Johnny Carino’s Fire

Shop Local
By Jose Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - June 23, 2023 A fire breaks out at the Johnny Carino’s restaurant located at the 7600 block of San Dario. The fire started at around 3:30am. Fire crews were seen working on putting out the fire. The street from Del Mar to San Dario is closed as a result of the fire. No word yet on what caused the fire, We’ll have more information, as it becomes available.

