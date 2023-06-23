Laredo Municipal Court to offer extended hours

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Municipal Court will be offering extended court hours today, Friday, June 23.

Judge Jesus “Chuy” Dominguez says the extended hours are to help those who can’t attend court during regular business hours.

The extended court hours will be offered at Laredo Municipal Court, located at 4610 Maher Ave. from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

