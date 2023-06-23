Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Local group raises men’s mental health awareness for June

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Men die by suicide about four times more often than women, according to Mental Health America.

June is recognized as Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month to address specific challenges and barriers men face might face when it comes to the issue.

Officials with Positive Affirmations at Work -- or PAW -- say it’s important to remind men it’s okay to acknowledge their feelings.

PAW is a program within Pillar that offers a safe space for men to speak about their feelings.

Counselors with the program share that Hispanic men might be more likely to fall victim to a mentality does not ask allow them to share their feelings.

PAW Director Alexa Huerta says, “We’ve been raised in a Hispanic culture that shows us that what makes us believe that showing feelings is vulnerable and to be a man, that means not to be vulnerable. And so having that belief drilled in your brain since you were little, it just shows that when you get older, you just don’t feel as comfortable, you believe that to be a man that means not to ask for help.”

Those interested in reaching out to officials with the PAW program can call 956-723-7457.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Carino's Fire
Overnight fire consumes north Laredo restaurant
Power outages in north Laredo, traffic disruptions reported
Road rage incident erupts in east Laredo
Road rage incident erupts in east Laredo
UPDATE: Arrest made in road rage incident
UPDATE: Arrest made in road rage incident
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Former Border Patrol agent’s final court hearing sets the stage for anticipated murder trial

Latest News

Local group raises men's mental health awareness
Men's Mental Health Awareness
Laredo Chamber of Commerce offering summer classes
Laredo Chamber of Commerce offering summer classes
Laredo Chamber of Commerce offering summer classes
Laredo Chamber of Commerce summer classes
Johnny Carino's Fire