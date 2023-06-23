Local group raises men’s mental health awareness for June

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Men die by suicide about four times more often than women, according to Mental Health America.

June is recognized as Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month to address specific challenges and barriers men face might face when it comes to the issue.

Officials with Positive Affirmations at Work -- or PAW -- say it’s important to remind men it’s okay to acknowledge their feelings.

PAW is a program within Pillar that offers a safe space for men to speak about their feelings.

Counselors with the program share that Hispanic men might be more likely to fall victim to a mentality does not ask allow them to share their feelings.

PAW Director Alexa Huerta says, “We’ve been raised in a Hispanic culture that shows us that what makes us believe that showing feelings is vulnerable and to be a man, that means not to be vulnerable. And so having that belief drilled in your brain since you were little, it just shows that when you get older, you just don’t feel as comfortable, you believe that to be a man that means not to ask for help.”

Those interested in reaching out to officials with the PAW program can call 956-723-7457.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.