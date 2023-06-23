Trial for man accused of sexual assault of a migrant girl will resume next week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The trial for the man on trial for sexual assault hits a momentary pause.

Carlos Morales Rodriguez, charged with three counts of sexual assault, is set to resume on Monday, June 26.

The case has been underway this week, and there is only one witness left to testify.

Rodriguez is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old migrant girl, whom he allegedly attempted to smuggle into San Antonio.

While Rodriguez admits to the human smuggling charges through his attorney, he denies the rape allegations.

His defense attorney is trying to establish the sexual act was consensual.

Rodriguez has already spent over a year in custody and is facing the possibility of deportation.

The trial resumes on Monday, providing an opportunity for the final witness to present their testimony.

