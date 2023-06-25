Shop Local
18-year-old hospitalized following shooting in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Sunday morning.

The incident was reported at around 2 a.m. near Willow and Jarvis Avenue.

According to the Laredo Police Department, an 18-year-old was found with gunshot injuries to the head.

The victim was taken to the Laredo Medical Center and then airlifted to San Antonio in critical condition.

The case is currently under investigation.

