Excessive Heat Warning Conditions Continue

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While the hottest part of the desert air aloft has shifted north, bringing 110F heat to San Angelo southwest into the Permian Basin and Trans Pecos, we are still under it’s control. The combination of humid air late morning and early afternoon, and hotter conditions with slightly less humid air mid afternoon are still producing Excessive Heat Warning Conditions in our area, and will continue to do so into this week.

