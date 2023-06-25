Gateway City Pride draws hundreds for pride celebration

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hundreds of people marked the annual Pride at the Gateway City Association’s parade and festival along “It Street” in downtown Laredo Saturday.

From rainbow flags to feathers, to music, Saturday marked the association’s third year of hosting a parade and festival.

Organizers said Saturday’s event was a success with over 400 people coming out to support the LGBTQ+ community.

The festival started with vendors and food trucks, followed by a parade at around 8: pm.

Earlier in the week, organizers announced a later start time than originally announced, due to the excessive heat in South Texas.

