All-Star Nneka Ogwumike scores 27 with 12 boards to lead LA Sparks to 93-83 win over Dallas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Sparks to a 93-83 win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

Ogwumike, named to her eighth WNBA All-Star game earlier in the day, scored six points in the final four minutes to give the Sparks (7-7) some breathing room. Her two free throws at 1:03 made it 88-81 and the Sparks made five of six in the final minute to pull away.

Dearica Hamby added 17 points for the Sparks (7-7) and Karlie Samuelson added 14. Ogwumike also had four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Crysal Dangerfield and Arike Ogunbowale both had 18 points for the Wings (6-8). Teaira McCowan added 14 points and Natasha Howard 13.

Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, who were also announced all-star starters, struggled during the game. Ogunbowale was 6-of-18 shooting, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range. Sabally was held to eight points while dealing with foul problems.

Kalani Brown's layup had Dallas on top 79-78 with 5 1/2 minutes to play but Hamby quickly answered with a layup. The Wings missed their next four shots and Ogwumike led an 8-2 surge in the next three minutes.

Dallas trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half but shot 53% to overcome 10 turnovers to forge a 44-44 tie at the break. Ogunbowale scored 11 points in the second quarter.

The Wings opened a 71-60 lead with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter. The Sparks' Destanni Henderson and Samuelson hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Ogwumike converted a three-point play to get LA back into it. Dallas led 73-71 heading into the fourth quarter.

Dallas cooled off, finishing at 43% for the game.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports