Bethany House of Laredo asking for bottled water donations to combat dangerous weather

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In an effort to help to help keep the homeless community hydrated during the triple digit heat, the Bethany House of Laredo is asking for donations of bottled water.

Officials with the homeless shelter say having enough water in stock is critical during these hot summer months.

Representatives with the Bethany House will then distribute the water bottles at their shelter as well as hand them out to those living on the streets across town.

Monica Bautista with the Bethany House said bottled water is a top priority right now and community members can stop by and drop off donations from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bethany House has also opened its lobby during the day for people living in the streets seeking relief from the heat.

The Bethany House is located at 817 Hidalgo St.

