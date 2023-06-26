Boy thrown from wheelchair while dressed as police officer honored by NYPD

NEW YORK (WABC) - A 9-year-old Texas boy went on the ultimate tour of the Big Apple, courtesy of the New York City Police Department, after an incident in which a school bully threw him from his wheelchair.

Members of the NYPD rolled out the red carpet for 9-year-old Michael Martinez, a Texas boy who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. His trip on Thursday and Friday started with a little slice of heaven.

“Never had New York pizza in my life, and that’s the best pizza ever,” Michael said.

Members of the NYPD rolled out the red carpet for 9-year-old Michael Martinez, a Texas boy who has cerebral palsy. He was bullied after he dressed up like a police officer for his Houston school’s career day last year. (Source: NYPD, WABC via CNN)

The 9-year-old dressed up like a police officer for his Houston school’s career day last year, and a bully pushed him from his wheelchair.

Blue Lives Matter NYC and Vigilance LEMC heard about the incident and flew Michael and his mom, Angie Martinez, to the Big Apple. They wanted to show him “how important he is to the law enforcement community,” according to Police Sgt. Joseph Imperatrice, the founder of Blue Lives Matter NYC.

Michael’s mom says special trips like this mean the world to her son and family, but she wishes her son didn’t have to deal with bullies because he’s different.

“Special needs kids go through a lot, and they don’t need to go through anything more than what they need to… Michael was born at 27 weeks, so he already went through enough challenges in life,” Angie Martinez said.

Michael and his mom got a tour of the city with VIP access to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, City Hall and, of course, police headquarters, making this one trip he will never forget.

“This is the best day ever,” Michael said.

Earlier, the Houston Police Department stepped in and treated the 9-year-old like one of their own, giving him a police escort to school, a tour of their vehicles and other gifts.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.