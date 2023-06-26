Burgos-Aviles Trial Day 1: Victim’s sister testifies

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After five years, the trial for the ex-Border Patrol Agent Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles who is accused of killing Grizelda Hernandez, 27, and their son Dominic Alexander Hernandez, is finally underway at the 49th District Court.

It’s a trial that took years of preparation and postponements but after five years, the trial for Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles is officially underway.

During the opening statements, the Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz recalled the final moments of Grizelda and Dominic for more than an hour.

After Judge Joe Lopez instructed the jurors on the trial instructions, the opening statements got underway at 10 Monday morning.

Alaniz told jurors, the state will show evidence pointing towards Burgos and how he is guilty of the double murders.

Along with video and photographic evidence, Alaniz started with the graphic details of the murders telling jurors that Grizelda was found with 27 stab wounds, some of which were her head, face, shoulders, back, arms and ears.

As for baby Dominic, the state claimed Burgos took his knife and stabbed the baby in the sternum, but the baby was still not dead; Dominic also sustained a stab wound to his throat.

Alaniz then began to give a background into Grizelda who was a single mother of two.

Alaniz told jurors Burgos was the father of Dominic and Grizelda who was seeking child support from Burgos.

The two began an affair in 2015; however, Burgos was already married and had two children of his own.

A few days before the double murders on March 25, Dominic met his father and sustained an injury.

After going into details about it, the district attorney then went back to the day of the murders, April 9.

The district attorney told the jury they will hear testimonies from officers, as well as agents who were at the crime scene. Alaniz said they will also show video of the interaction between Burgos and law enforcement.

Meanwhile, opening statements for Burgos were shorter.

Representing Burgos are Eduardo Pena and William Boggs.

His attorney told jurors to evaluate the prosecutor’s evidence and hopefully they will consider life in prison instead of the death penalty if Burgos was found guilty.

After the opening statements ended, the trial took a five-minute recess.

After the break, the first witness, Angelica Hernandez, the sister of Grizelda took the stand.

During an emotional testimony, Angelica provided the courtroom with a deep insight of who Grizelda was and the events that took place prior to her and her son’s death.

KGNS News will be streaming the trial on our livestream.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.