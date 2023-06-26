Shop Local
City of Laredo issues irrigation schedule

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As south Texas continues to experience these dry conditions, the City of Laredo has decided to enter stage two of its drought contingency plan.

Effective immediately, residents with an even number address can only water on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

If your address ends in an odd number, you are only allowed to water on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays.

The city said residents are prohibited from watering on Sundays.

During this time the City of Laredo Utilities Department asks that abide by the irrigation schedules accordingly.

Those who are caught violating the irrigation schedule could receive a citation of up to $500.

