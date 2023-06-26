Man arrested in connection to shooting that left teen shot in the head

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is charged in connection to a shooting that left a teenager shot in the head over the weekend.

Laredo Police arrested Carlos Sanchez, 24, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing injuries.

The incident was reported on Sunday at around 2 am. near Willow Street and Jarvis Avenue.

According to police, the incident took place during a large party involving teens.

Police say Sanchez targeted a 17-year-old who was driving away from the party and fired shots in his direction, but the gunfire struck an unintended victim in the head, an 18-year-old man who was present at the scene.

The injured 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to San Antonio.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing.

