Murder trial underway for former agent accused of killing woman and child

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The trial for the former agent accused of killing a woman and her child is set to begin on Monday morning at the 49th District Court.

Both the state and the defense were given instructions from Judge Joe Lopez last week on the evidence allowed to be shown during the trial of Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles.

The judge told them to submit all of the evidence in order and properly titled.

Burgos had been a supervisor for Border Patrol for nine years at the time of the killings.

If convicted, he could be the first former federal agent sentenced to death.

KGNS News and Telemundo Laredo will be streaming the trial on our livestream.

