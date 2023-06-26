Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Murder trial underway for former agent accused of killing woman and child

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The trial for the former agent accused of killing a woman and her child is set to begin on Monday morning at the 49th District Court.

Both the state and the defense were given instructions from Judge Joe Lopez last week on the evidence allowed to be shown during the trial of Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles.

The judge told them to submit all of the evidence in order and properly titled.

Burgos had been a supervisor for Border Patrol for nine years at the time of the killings.

If convicted, he could be the first former federal agent sentenced to death.

KGNS News and Telemundo Laredo will be streaming the trial on our livestream.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old hospitalized following shooting in central Laredo
18-year-old hospitalized following shooting in central Laredo
Johnny Carino's Fire
Overnight fire consumes north Laredo restaurant
Stonewall block party
Gateway City Pride draws hundreds for pride celebration
Twins take the set on KGNS Morning Show
The two-for-one special: twins!
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Murder trial underway for former agent accused of killing woman and child
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Excessive Heat Warning Conditions Continue
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
18-year-old hospitalized following shooting in central Laredo