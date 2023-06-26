Triple digit heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning the forecast sounds like a broken record with most of South Texas under Excessive heat warnings and Heat advisories. A heat advisory will be in effect this morning 11AM -8PM tonight with heat index values of 110 or higher. Sunny and hot afternoon a high near 109 with south easterly winds. Warm and mostly clear night perfect for stargaze a low near 79 with breezy conditions.

