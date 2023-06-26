Very hot Tuesday, Still Hot Rest of Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The hot desert airmass aloft from the Mexican Plateau is drifting a little further north, and will slowly take the hottest part of the airmass to our north. Tuesday will still be about as hot as the last several days. As the hottest air edges northward, a little more of a gulf influence will be able to reach our area, but only enough to hold temperatures closer to 105 after Tuesday. The combination of the very hot temperatures and humidity still warrant a Heat Advisory, and the heat should be respected, and cautions taken. Seek shade when outside, air conditioned spaces indoors when possible, and stay hydrated as the body uses a lot of water to sweat in an effort to cool itself. That water needs to be replenished by drinking plenty of water.

