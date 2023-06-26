Shop Local
WATCH: Record-breaking dog jumps more than 36 feet in competition

Sounders competed in San Diego to try to break his own world record. (Credit: KRMB via CNN Newsource)
By KFMB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (KFMB) - Sounders, a world record-holding diving dog, competed in San Diego to try to break his own record.

More than 100 dogs competed in the North America Dog Diving event at Valley Center Dog Dock.

“What’s needed most to be a dock diving dog is driving. They need to want to get that toy no matter what,” dog trainer Pam Sheets said.

Laurel Bankey is the owner of Sounders, an 8-year-old whippet.

“There’s never been a dog in the world that has jumped farther or higher than him. He jumped 36 feet 11 inches for distance,” she said.

Last fall, Sounders set the record for a 9-foot vertical jump.

“He’s one of those one-in-a-million whippets that just has the confidence and drive to do anything to get that toy,” Sheets said.

Sounders plans to splash new records soon. His next big competition is in October.

Copyright 2023 KFMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

