Webb County asking for fan donations

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Webb County. TX (KGNS) - Webb County officials are organizing a fan drive to help residents keep cool off during the triple digits.

The “Beat the Heat” fan drive is taking place from June 26 to July 7 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The community can drop the fans off at the Larga Vista Community Center, Wawi Tijerina Precinct Two Office, Santa Teresita Community Center and the Bruni Community Center.

Community service hours will be available to those who drop off the fans.

The fans must be at least 16 inches or larger.

