Webb County continues tire clean up campaign

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Webb County is hosting its last tire clean-up campaign where they are accepting old tires from commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and trucks.

The drop off location bin is at the Rio Bravo Water Treatment Plant.

The county will be accepting tires from June 26 to June 28 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Any tires placed out after these dates and times will not be accepted, no exceptions.

