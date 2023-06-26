Webb County Medical Examiner sees an increase in heat-related deaths

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - It’s not just temperatures that have been rising but also heat-related deaths.

During Monday’s Commissioner’s Court, Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern reported on nine deaths from heat stroke in just the last week.

Of those nine, eight were Webb County residents while one of those individuals came from a neighboring county but died at a local hospital.

The medical examiner believes the situation doesn’t even compare to last year.

“I do not think that we had any. We just do not see cases of heat stroke in residents here because typically we know how to take care of ourselves in this heat. It’s just we’ve not seen a heat wave like this in so many years,” said Dr. Stern.

Dr. Stern said that last week’s numbers do not include the number of people who are dying in their attempts to cross the border.

