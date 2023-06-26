Shop Local
Webb County to open cooling centers for residents

File photo: Larga Vista Community Center
File photo: Larga Vista Community Center(KGNS)
By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County residents seeking refuge from the scorching heat have some options available.

With the record-breaking heat suffocating south Texas, county commissioners want the public to know where to go to for help.

Several cooling centers have opened their doors in different precincts in Webb County as reliable options.

Some of the options include the Larga Vista Community Center on Cisneros Street, the Bruni Community Center, the Santa Teresita Community Center and the Fernando Salinas Community Center just to name a few.

On the heels of the alarming rise of heat-related deaths, the need for a safe place to go is heard loud and clear.

“When you start looking at it in those numbers that people are actually passing on because of the heat, it’s not your normal heat. So with Dr. Stern’s warning, and I do ask that people please pay attention, having these cooling centers as an option to be able to cool themselves off at all our community centers from 8-5 is something I do suggest,” said Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina.

It’s not just cooling centers. Commissioners discussed three additional splash pads that are becoming available to the two that were in operation already.

For more headlines. click here.

