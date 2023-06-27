Closing arguments underway in trial of man accused of sexually assaulting migrant girl

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The trial for a man accused of sexually assaulting a migrant girl that he was allegedly hired to smuggle into the U.S. continues in the 406th District Court.

Carlos Morales Rodriguez took the stand on Monday.

His defense attorney, Marcel Notzon said Rodriguez is innocent and that the sexual relationship with the girl was consensual.

The victim was 17 years old at the time.

Closing arguments have wrapped and now the jury is deliberating.

