Cooling centers available to beat the heat

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - As sweltering temperatures continue to grip the region, Webb County and the City of Laredo have taken proactive steps to provide relief to residents by opening cooling centers. These centers offer a respite from the scorching heat and ensure that individuals have a safe and comfortable environment to escape to.

In Webb County, a total of 10 community centers have been designated as cooling centers. These centers are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. They serve as welcoming spaces where residents can find relief and seek shelter from the intense heat.

Simultaneously, the City of Laredo has established four cooling centers to cater to the needs of its residents. These centers operate on extended hours to accommodate individuals throughout the day. From Monday to Friday, the centers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. On weekends, they operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The extended hours aim to ensure that residents have ample opportunities to access the cooling centers and find solace from the relentless heat.

