Heat-related deaths and hospitalizations surge in Nuevo Laredo

File photo: Nuevo Laredo
File photo: Nuevo Laredo
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NUEVO LAREDO, Mex. (KGNS) - Tragic news has emerged from Nuevo Laredo as the health department reports a distressing rise in heat-related fatalities.

Authorities have confirmed five heat-related deaths in Nuevo Laredo. Additionally, the health department there has revealed that 25 individuals are currently hospitalized due to heat-related illnesses.

The announcement comes on the heels of last week’s revelation by the Nuevo Laredo Fire Department, which reported eight deaths possibly linked to the extreme heat.

Back on the domestic front, Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern has provided an update on the local situation. Dr. Stern reported nine deaths resulting from heat stroke in Webb County just last week.

