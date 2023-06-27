Laredo clarifies current stage of water conservation plan

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo is clarifying its recent announcement regarding the implementation of Stage Two of the Drought Contingency Plan. Despite the initial announcement, the city said residents are still operating under Stage One restrictions until further notice.

City officials have stated that they are actively planning to enter Stage Two in the near future. This next stage would entail residents being allowed to irrigate their properties every other day while watering on Sundays would be strictly prohibited.

While the specific date for the transition to Stage Two has not yet been determined, city authorities emphasize that the plan is underway. The city is closely monitoring the water levels and will announce the effective date of Stage Two once it has been established.

