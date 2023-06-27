Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo clarifies current stage of water conservation plan

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo is clarifying its recent announcement regarding the implementation of Stage Two of the Drought Contingency Plan. Despite the initial announcement, the city said residents are still operating under Stage One restrictions until further notice.

City officials have stated that they are actively planning to enter Stage Two in the near future. This next stage would entail residents being allowed to irrigate their properties every other day while watering on Sundays would be strictly prohibited.

While the specific date for the transition to Stage Two has not yet been determined, city authorities emphasize that the plan is underway. The city is closely monitoring the water levels and will announce the effective date of Stage Two once it has been established.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder trial underway for former agent accused of killing woman and child
Watch Now: Murder trial underway for former agent accused of killing woman and child
Burgos-Aviles Trial Day 1: Victim’s sister testifies
Burgos-Aviles Trial Day 1: Victim’s sister testifies
Carlos Sanchez, age 24
Man arrested in connection to shooting that left teen shot in the head
City of Laredo continues stage two of water conservation plan
City of Laredo prepares for irrigation schedule
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Watch Now: Capital murder trial of former agent accused of killing woman and child

Latest News

Laredo clarifies current stage of water conservation plan
Man found guilty in sexual assault case of migrant girl
Closing arguments underway in trial of man accused of sexually assaulting migrant girl
Man found guilty in sexual assault case of migrant girl
File photo: Nuevo Laredo
Heat-related deaths and hospitalizations surge in Nuevo Laredo