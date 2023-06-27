Laredo offers free HIV testing on National HIV Testing Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tuesday, June 27 marks National HIV Testing Day, a significant reminder for individuals to prioritize their health and take proactive steps to safeguard themselves and their loved ones.

Pillar is hosting their free HIV testing event until 7 p.m. tonight, offering accessible testing services to the community.

Recognizing the critical role that testing plays in preventing new infections and supporting those living with HIV, the Laredo Health Department has also been providing free HIV testing through its Laredo Education and Testing Services (LETS) program from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. This initiative emphasizes the importance of regular testing and encourages individuals to stay informed about their HIV status.

Eliseo Ceja, a representative from the Health Department, highlighted the significance of getting tested for HIV and knowing one’s status. Ceja emphasized the importance of disclosing one’s HIV status to partners, as well as seeking appropriate help and support for one’s overall health. He urged individuals to take advantage of the various services available, particularly through the LETS program at the health department.

For those who were unable to attend today’s events, Pillar and the LETS program are readily available for appointments to facilitate HIV testing. Pillar has STD services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. You can contact them at (956) 723-7457. The LETS program has STD services Monday through Friday as well from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can contact them at (956) 795-4905.

