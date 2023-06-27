Laredo Police to crack down on drinking and driving this Fourth of July

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department will be out in full force this Fourth of July holiday making sure people who have had too much to drink do not get behind the wheel.

Officers will be working overtime thanks to a grant funded by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The operation will run until July 19 and as a reminder, DWI penalties get worse with every offense.

A first conviction carries a $2,000 maximum fine and up to six months in jail.

A third conviction is a $10,000 fine and up to ten years in prison.

