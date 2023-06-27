Laredo students graduate from summer law enforcement training camp

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was a celebration to mark the end of an extraordinary summer adventure for a group of enthusiastic kids.

A group of Martin High School students graduated from a summer training program that has been a platform for Webb County Constables from precinct one to instill valuable lessons.

From crisis management to the safe handling of weapons, the participants have been exposed to a wide range of important skills.

The program has also provided the kids with the opportunity to visit various law enforcement facilities, such as the Webb County morgue and the police academy at Laredo College.

