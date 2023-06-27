Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Listening to America: Eating Disorders

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Eating disorders are some of the deadliest forms of mental illness. Millions of Americans struggle with them. Thousands die every year. Peter Zampa went to Colorado and spoke with a psychologist and a woman in recovery.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder trial underway for former agent accused of killing woman and child
Watch Now: Murder trial underway for former agent accused of killing woman and child
Burgos-Aviles Trial Day 1: Victim’s sister testifies
Burgos-Aviles Trial Day 1: Victim’s sister testifies
Carlos Sanchez, age 24
Man arrested in connection to shooting that left teen shot in the head
City of Laredo continues stage two of water conservation plan
City of Laredo prepares for irrigation schedule
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Watch Now: Capital murder trial of former agent accused of killing woman and child

Latest News

File photo: Nuevo Laredo
Heat-related deaths and hospitalizations surge in Nuevo Laredo
Laredo offers free HIV testing on National HIV Testing Day
Laredo offers free HIV testing on National HIV Testing Day
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events
If large numbers of passengers are stranded or delayed this weekend, expect federal officials...
If you’re traveling over July 4 weekend, be ready for flight delays, as airlines face major test
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Judge, rejecting Trump arguments, signals he’ll let New York criminal case stay in state court