Man found guilty in sexual assault case of migrant girl

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After nearly a week of testimonies, a jury has delivered its verdict, finding Carlos Rodriguez Morales guilty of sexually assaulting a migrant girl. The jury began deliberating shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27 in the 406th District Court.

Morales had been accused of smuggling the girl past a checkpoint and subsequently sexually assaulting her. The victim took the stand last week, recounting the traumatic incident. Morales himself testified yesterday, just hours before the jury reached its verdict.

In light of the verdict, Morales’ defense attorney, Marcel Notzon, gave insights into their perspective on the case and the victim’s testimony. Notzon asserted inconsistencies in the victim’s story, specifically highlighting disparities between what she had initially disclosed to medical professionals and the physical examination conducted later. Notzon argued that the medical examination did not corroborate the victim’s claims of penetration, suggesting that her account was inconsistent.

Upon the completion of the trial, Morales received a sentence of 18 years for his crimes.

