Not Quite as Hot, More Humid

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The hottest portion of our desert airmass is beginning to move to the north and northeast. This will allow for somewhat lower afternoon temperatures, but still plenty hot. With less desert air aloft to mix in, afternoon humidity will be a little higher with dewpoints staying above 60. Heat Advisory conditions for the combination of still hot air and higher humidity is likely.

