One year anniversary of migrant deaths during smuggling attempt in San Antonio

By NBC Universal
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, TX. (KGNS) - Tuesday marks one year since the tragedy that claimed the lives of 53 migrants who were abandoned inside a trailer in the scorching heat on the edge of San Antonio.

The San Antonio community came together for a vigil on Monday, honoring those who fell victim to one of the deadliest human smuggling attempts in the city’s history.

One by one, the names of the victims were read at the exact location where the tractor-trailer came to a halt.

To honor their memory, 53 crosses were placed and a mural with the names of every victim was unveiled.

The victims were from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

According to Congressman Cuellar, the truck had passed through the Laredo Border Patrol Checkpoint on I-35.

