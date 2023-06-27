Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Pepsi to sell cola-infused sauces for Fourth of July

Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.
Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.(PEPSI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nothing says Fourth of July like a hot dog at a ballpark, and now Pepsi wants to get in on the tradition.

The beverage brand is releasing its first-ever condiment, “Pepsi Colachup.”

The special sauce has caramel notes and citrusy pops of Pepsi-Cola. It’s infused with Pepsi, smoked tomatoes, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, paprika, onions, and ketchup.

The limited edition sauce is available July 4 at four U.S. ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in New York, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder trial underway for former agent accused of killing woman and child
Watch Now: Murder trial underway for former agent accused of killing woman and child
Burgos-Aviles Trial Day 1: Victim’s sister testifies
Burgos-Aviles Trial Day 1: Victim’s sister testifies
Carlos Sanchez, age 24
Man arrested in connection to shooting that left teen shot in the head
City of Laredo continues stage two of water conservation plan
City of Laredo prepares for irrigation schedule
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Watch Now: Capital murder trial of former agent accused of killing woman and child

Latest News

City of Laredo asks residents to conserve water
Laredo clarifies current stage of water conservation plan
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Golden anniversary turns tragic as couple, relative are fatally stabbed and beaten
Closing arguments underway in trial of man accused of sexually assaulting migrant girl
Man found guilty in sexual assault case of migrant girl
File photo: Nuevo Laredo
Heat-related deaths and hospitalizations surge in Nuevo Laredo