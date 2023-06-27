Pillar unveils new harm reduction vending machines

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization that has been known as a Pillar in helping others who are struggling with hardships or substance abuse is rolling out a new type of machinery to help our community.

As part of Pillar’s Positive Affirmation at Work, or PAW program, the center unveiled its new harm reduction vending machine to help protect our community.

While most vending machines are normally stocked with snacks and sweets, this machine will be fully equipped with harm reduction supplies such as Narcan, safe sex kits, safe smoke kits and hygiene supplies.

Alexa Huerta, the project PAW director encourages members of the community to take advantage of the vending machines.

“Any individual who is a client of project paw, they can enroll, it’s a quick and easy questionnaire, not really questions asked about their substance use, it’s really for us to give them the supplies needed,” said Huerta. “Once part of the program, we’ll be able to give them a personalized code, it could be as simple as 1-2-3-4 and they’ll have access to the vending machine 24/7 and we’ll be able to be able to assist with them whatever products they may need, they could go out and grab them at any time.”

Huerta goes on to say that they are working with the city on a designated station for the vending machine and they hope to have it finalized in August.

If they see these vending machines are a success, they will proceed with adding additional devices in the future.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.