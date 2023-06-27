RECAP: Former Border Patrol Supervisor on trial for alleged double murder, Day 1

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Former Border Patrol supervisor Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles is on trial for the alleged murder of Grizelda Hernandez, 27, and their one-year-old son, Dominic Alexander, on April 9, 2018. The trial, which had been five years in the making, began with opening arguments.

Inside the courtroom, family members of Grizelda and Dominic wore purple in a display of solidarity. More than 20 witnesses were given instruction by presiding 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez. Among the witnesses set to testify are law enforcement members, including Border Patrol agents and Laredo Police investigators, friends, and family members of the victim.

Burgos-Aviles, dressed in a black suit, sat at the defendant’s table with his attorneys. Judge Lopez read the charges against the nine-year Border Patrol veteran, while one of his defense attorneys, Eddie Peña, entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro “Chilo” Alaniz presented the prosecution’s case in chronological order to the predominantly female jury. Alaniz described Burgos as “A Danger Within” and alleged that he had planned to lure his secret lover and child to a secluded area near Father McNaboe Park. Alaniz claimed that Burgos intended to use his skillset as a Border Patrol agent to cover up the crime. The prosecution argued that Burgos staged the scene to make it appear as though smugglers had attacked the victims, but photo evidence, Alaniz stated, would prove otherwise.

According to the prosecution, Burgos lay in wait in his government-issued truck, planning to surprise the victims. The prosecution states that between 9:45 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. on the day of the murders, Burgos stabbed Grizelda 27 times in the head, face, shoulders, back, arms, and ears, leaving her unrecognizable. The prosecution continued, stating, Burgos then turned his attention to baby Dominic, taking him out of the stroller and into the brush by the riverbanks. The prosecution hypothesized that Burgos covered the baby’s face with his shirt before fatally stabbing him.

Alaniz emphasized that the baby did not die from the initial wounds but rather from a final slash to the neck. The prosecution revealed that although they did not possess the murder weapon, they had evidence suggesting Burgos panicked and made mistakes during the attempted cover-up. Burgos allegedly took the victims’ cell phones and placed them in his truck, along with a belt keeper that had blood droplets on it.

The prosecution also highlighted a motive for the alleged murders: child support payments. Grizelda, a college student studying nursing, was portrayed by Alaniz as someone who struggled financially and initiated the child support process two years after the baby was born in 2016.

Prosecutors shed light on a secret affair that had developed in 2015 between Grizelda and Burgos, who went by the name “Anthony” at the time. Burgos, who was married with two children, engaged in a “friends with benefits” style relationship with Hernandez, according to the prosecution. In March 2018, Hernandez initiated the child support process, serving Burgos with legal papers in March 2018.

During the trial, the prosecution revealed that Burgos displayed a sudden interest in meeting Dominic and establishing a relationship with him. Alaniz highlighted an ominous text message sent by Burgos to Grizelda, stating, “In a few weeks you do not want to be my friend,” which, according to Alaniz, exemplified Burgos’ mindset when he encountered the pair at Winfield Park in late March 2018.

According to the prosecution’s account, a significant incident occurred at the park. After briefly introducing Dominic to his father and leaving him in Burgos’ care while she went to her car, Grizelda returned to find the baby crying hysterically. Upon closer examination, Grizelda discovered a small wound on Dominic’s thigh. Concerned, she and Dominic rushed to her sister, a registered nurse, for further inspection. Initially believed to be a spider or insect bite, the prosecution argued that this was a misdiagnosis. In reality, they claimed that the wound resulted from a 14-18″ gauge needle that had been inserted into baby Dominic. Prosecutors allege that the needle was subsequently found in Burgos’ lunchbox.

Following the prosecution’s opening statement, the defense presented its perspective. Burgos’ attorney, Eddie Peña, argued that the alleged crimes were an aberration in Burgos’ otherwise law-abiding life. Peña stressed that his client faced the death penalty and urged the jury to scrutinize the evidence carefully.

After both sides made their opening remarks, a short break was taken before the first witness, Angelica Hernandez, Grizelda’s sister, took the stand. Angelica testified about the relationship between Burgos and Grizelda, their online meeting, the pregnancy, and the difficulties Grizelda faced in supporting Dominic, which made her begin the child support out of necessity.

Angelica recounted the “spider bite” incident, testifying that she noticed something amiss when she inspected Dominic and asked her sister if the baby had received any necessary vaccinations. Grizelda denied having taken Dominic for any shots. Concerned, Angelica observed that the affected area had turned black and was accompanied by bleeding. Realizing the severity of the situation, she suggested immediately going to the emergency room. Medical personnel documented the injury by taking photographs.

Angelica testified that her nephew underwent a significant transformation following the incident. Previously a cheerful and active child, Dominic became plagued by pain and fear, walking with a noticeable limp, she stated.

Providing insight into the day of the murders, Angelica shared that she had seen her sister shortly before they went to the park to meet Burgos. Later, she attempted to contact Grizelda but was unable to reach her, despite expecting her sister to pick her up before lunchtime. This raised concerns and led Angelica to suspect that something was wrong.

Those fears were confirmed when an investigator contacted Angelica, delivering the devastating news.

The trial continued with testimony from other witnesses, including a pediatrician who treated Dominic and the Webb County Medical Examiner, Dr. Corrine Stern.

Dr. Rodriguez, the pediatrician who treated Dominic the day after the baby’s visit to the emergency room, took the stand as the second witness. In his testimony, Dr. Rodriguez revealed that his working diagnosis was an “insect bite” based on information provided by the boy’s mother, Grizelda. The doctor had seen Dominic three times, noting that the injury had gradually improved. However, the baby still appeared to be in extreme pain during his final visit.

Following Dr. Rodriguez’s testimony, the last witness of the day, Dr. Stern, the Webb County Medical Examiner, took the stand at 4:00 p.m. Several graphic images were presented to the jurors, including photos of Grizelda at the crime scene and baby Dominic when he was discovered in the brush.

The graphic nature of the images took a toll on some individuals in the courtroom, with one person leaving in tears and requiring assistance from a sheriff’s deputy. Throughout Dr. Stern’s testimony, audible reactions from Grizelda’s family members reverberated within the courtroom, while Burgos, the defendant, avoided looking at the images.

Dr. Stern utilized her expertise to describe the extent of the injuries and their causes, providing detailed explanations and close-up photos of Grizelda and Dominic’s wounds. Particularly noteworthy was her analysis of Dominic’s leg, which Angelica had requested a second opinion on. Dr. Stern concluded that the injury appeared to be a puncture wound rather than an insect bite, resembling an injection site.

However, the defense introduced some controversy during their cross-examination of Dr. Stern. They raised an issue from her time as a medical examiner in Alabama, prompting objections from the prosecution. Following a private meeting with Judge Lopez, the jury was temporarily excused from the trial, allowing both counsels to confer extensively with the judge.

After the jury returned, the defense continued questioning Dr. Stern regarding the disputed findings from her previous case in Alabama and the discrepancies between her conclusions and those of other reviewers. The exchanges between the defense and the medical examiner grew testy, ultimately concluding after nearly thirty minutes of questioning.

Judge Lopez then adjourned the proceedings, scheduling the commencement of day two of the trial for the following morning at 8:45 a.m.

