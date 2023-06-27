Sun screen weather

Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning the summer heat continues across South Texas with Excessive heat warnings and Heat advisories this afternoon .

A heat advisory is in effect from 12pm-8pm , heat index values of 110 or higher.

Hot and humid to hot and dry a high near 109 with sunny skies .

Warm and humid night with mostly clear skies a low of 77 southeasterly winds gust up to 22mph.

On Wednesday in the afternoon and night dew points are expected to drop in the low 60s to upper 50s with breezy to windy conditions cause a concern for fire weather.

Thursday into the weekend windy conditions continue gust up to 34 mph , an increase of moisture and temperatures still producing heat index values of 110-120 .

Have a great day and let’s beat the heat.

