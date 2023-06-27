UISD opens applications for uniform vouchers for eligible parents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District (UISD) has announced the start of the application process for parents who qualify for a uniform voucher program for the upcoming school year.

The program aims to provide financial assistance to eligible families, helping them cover the costs of school uniforms. Interested parents can apply in person at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex at 5208 Santa Claudia Lane, in the Fine Arts Building, Room #2.

The application process is currently open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. This is for students in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade with a family annual income at or below a certain amount. Parents or guardians are encouraged to visit the designated location to submit their applications. The Office of Admission employees will be available at the complex also on Wednesday, June 28, and on Thursday, June 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., assisting applicants and addressing any questions they may have.

For detailed information regarding the application process, interested individuals are advised to contact the UISD Office of Admission at 956-473-6342.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.