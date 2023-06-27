Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

UISD opens applications for uniform vouchers for eligible parents

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District (UISD) has announced the start of the application process for parents who qualify for a uniform voucher program for the upcoming school year.

The program aims to provide financial assistance to eligible families, helping them cover the costs of school uniforms. Interested parents can apply in person at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex at 5208 Santa Claudia Lane, in the Fine Arts Building, Room #2.

The application process is currently open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. This is for students in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade with a family annual income at or below a certain amount. Parents or guardians are encouraged to visit the designated location to submit their applications. The Office of Admission employees will be available at the complex also on Wednesday, June 28, and on Thursday, June 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., assisting applicants and addressing any questions they may have.

For detailed information regarding the application process, interested individuals are advised to contact the UISD Office of Admission at 956-473-6342.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder trial underway for former agent accused of killing woman and child
Watch Now: Murder trial underway for former agent accused of killing woman and child
Burgos-Aviles Trial Day 1: Victim’s sister testifies
Burgos-Aviles Trial Day 1: Victim’s sister testifies
Carlos Sanchez, age 24
Man arrested in connection to shooting that left teen shot in the head
City of Laredo continues stage two of water conservation plan
City of Laredo prepares for irrigation schedule
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Watch Now: Capital murder trial of former agent accused of killing woman and child

Latest News

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
RECAP: Former Border Patrol Supervisor on trial for alleged double murder, Day 1
UISD opens applications for uniform vouchers for eligible parents
Webb County takes steps to support workers during extreme heat
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Not Quite as Hot, More Humid