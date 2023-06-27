Watch Now: Capital murder trial of former agent accused of killing woman and child

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After five years, the opening arguments in the trial of former Border Patrol agent accused of killing a woman and her baby got underway at the 49th District Court Monday.

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles is accused of killing Grizelda and Dominic Hernandez back in April of 2018.

During day one of the trial, multiple witnesses took the stand to discuss the events that took place prior to Grizelda and Dominic’s deaths.

The trial has entered it’s second day of testimony in the 49th District Court.

