Webb County takes steps to support workers during extreme heat

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - With scorching temperatures affecting not only residents but also county workers, county commissioners are stepping up to ensure the well-being of those who work or spend their time outdoors. In a departure from the norm, an exception has been made to address the challenges posed by the record-breaking heatwave.

Recognizing the persistent heat as a significant concern, county officials, in collaboration with the auditor, have identified areas where they can provide assistance to workers. Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina explained the proactive measures being taken, stating, “One of the exceptions that he has made is that instead of just water, he is asking maybe some electrolytes, maybe some sports drinks for our people that are working outside, from our Building and Maintenance to our Road and Bridge Department, to allow them - because usually, they have to pay for it on their own. But this time, the auditor is going to allow... We just moved a motion to please allow them... for our departments to be able to buy those drinks.”

The county believes that these seemingly small efforts can make a significant difference in the well-being and safety of its workers.

