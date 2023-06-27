Witness testimonies shed light on Burgos trial in Day 2

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Former Border Patrol Supervisor Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles is currently on trial, accused of the murder of Grizelda Hernandez, 27, and their one-year-old son, Dominic Alexander, on April 9, 2018. The trial continued into its second day, with Adriana Flores taking the stand as a key witness. Flores, a close friend of Grizelda, was the second witness to testify in the case. She revealed their long-standing friendship, which began during their middle school years and continued into adulthood, as both women became mothers.

Flores informed the jurors about Grizelda’s pursuit of a nursing career while facing financial difficulties. On April 9, 2018, the friends had a final meeting.

During questioning by the prosecution, Flores revealed that Burgos, the defendant, was aware of Grizelda’s pregnancy and had urged her to have an abortion. However, Grizelda chose to proceed with the pregnancy, giving birth to her son Dominic.

Furthermore, Flores disclosed that Grizelda had confided in her about filing for child support from Burgos. In order to complete the necessary paperwork, Grizelda needed to know Burgos’ address. The two friends conducted a social media investigation, attempting to locate his residence through Google searches. Eventually, they discovered that Burgos lived near Shiloh Crossing on Loop 20.

During their surveillance of his home, they made a shocking discovery: Burgos was married, despite initially claiming to be separated from his ex living in Florida. Flores recounted Grizelda’s reaction upon finding pictures of Burgos’ wife and children, noting the striking resemblance between Dominic and Burgos’ son.

According to Flores, Grizelda and Burgos occasionally met, although she was unsure of the exact circumstances of their initial encounter. Flores also shared text messages between herself and Grizelda, read aloud to the jurors. In these messages, Grizelda expressed her distress over Burgos’ desire to relinquish his parental rights, expressing sadness towards the fathers of both her children.

The prosecution then focused on March 25, 2018, and the events surrounding Dominic’s first meeting with Burgos at Winfield Park. Flores stated that Grizelda regretted the meeting, as it did not go as planned. Grizelda had hoped for Burgos to establish a relationship with their child and discuss child support. The encounter ended with Burgos uttering the words, “me vas a odiar,” which translates to “you’re going to hate me.” Flores interpreted this statement as a threat and advised Grizelda to obtain a restraining order. However, Grizelda did not take this step.

Later that evening, Flores recounted how Grizelda took Dominic to the hospital for treatment of a “bite” he had suffered earlier that day. After Dominic was discharged, the friends attended a concert the following day.

During cross-examination, the defense inquired if Flores was the last person to see both Grizelda and Dominic alive, to which she confirmed. Flores clarified that she had never met Burgos and had never witnessed Grizelda and Burgos together. The defense presented text messages indicating that Dominic had been unwell prior to his meeting with Burgos on March 25, 2018.

The third witness called to the stand was Bradley Dennison, a Border Patrol agent with 23 years of experience. Dennison provided insight into the equipment carried by agents, including their weapons and the routine gathering of agents, known as a “muster.” He explained the term “kilo unit,” referring to a designated pickup truck assigned to a border patrol station. Dennison stated that although the agency recommends specific boots, agents are free to choose their own, and each agent carries their own knife.

Dennison was then questioned about April 9, 2018, the day of the murders, and his assignment for the day. He informed the jurors that Burgos was his supervisor on that day. Dennison noticed a white car with a woman inside at Father McNaboe Park around 9 a.m. Father McNaboe Park is located in north Laredo along the Rio Grande near the World Trade Bridge. Later, he observed the same car passing by, with the driver appearing to be on the phone. Around 11 a.m., Dennison witnessed another kilo unit, driven by Burgos, speeding near the World Trade Bridge. Burgos had said he was “exploring.” This struck Dennison as unusual, considering Burgos’ nearly 9-year tenure in the area. Minutes later, Dennison heard Burgos requesting assistance for a wounded individual.

Dennison, accompanied by another agent and an EMT, arrived at the scene to find Burgos and a deceased woman on a dirt road. Dennison questioned why Burgos was present at the crime scene and raised concerns about potential contamination. Additionally, he discovered the lifeless body of a baby nearby. Crime scene images were presented, and Dennison positively identified the victims.

Following the incident, Laredo Police requested written statements from the Border Patrol agents regarding their observations. Dennison noted that this was his first encounter with a murder scene. The prosecution asked whether Burgos had mentioned any connection to the victims, if he possessed their cellphones, or recognized the bodies.

The trial proceedings adjourned for a lunch break at 12:34 p.m., with the trial set to resume at 1:45 p.m. Shortly after the jury returned from the lunch break, a contentious issue arose when the defense raised the attorney-client privilege concerning media coverage of attorney conversations at the table. The defense argued against recording or magnifying those discussions, but after careful consideration, Judge Lopez ruled that the media should refrain from zooming in on the defense table during attorney conferences.

Agent Dennison, a Border Patrol agent, took the stand resuming his position as a witness and faced intense questioning from the defense. They focused on inconsistencies in his statements about the crime scene, his lack of tracking expertise, and his statements before and after Burgos became a suspect. The defense also highlighted a rock as evidence and raised the possibility of perjury charges.

The state countered by revisiting Dennison’s statements which emphasized the challenge of filtering the details of a traumatic event. Dennison testified about seeing Burgos near the female body and the sound of his dragging feet. He claimed he never considered Burgos as the killer until he learned about his arrest.

After Dennison’s testimony concluded, Agent Francisco Lara took the stand to provide his account of the events. Agent Lara testified that he coincidentally encountered Burgos at a park, where Burgos asked for assistance. They lowered their windows and engaged in a brief conversation, during which Burgos mentioned needing to return to the station and inquired about an alternate route. Soon after, Lara heard a radio call summoning him and quickly drove to Burgos’ position near the soccer fields.

At 3:27 p.m., audio recordings from the day of the incident were played in court. Lara identified the voices on the call and explained his route to the crime scene. He described that he saw Burgos’ Kilo Truck and made his way toward him and that’s when he saw the silhouette of the victim and rushed toward her. Lara called out to the woman, but she did not respond, and he discovered she had been fatally wounded. Lara asked Burgos if he had gloves, but Burgos denied having any. Lara then obtained a glove from another agent, checked the victim’s pulse, and radioed in before touching her.

Lara testified that Burgos stood idly by as a supervisor while Lara took charge of the situation. He instructed a camera operator to scan the river and riverbanks for any potential suspects. After sending another agent to open the gate for paramedics, Lara was alone with Burgos and witnessed him moving the body.

During the testimony, audio clips were played, and a graphic photo of the victim’s feet with a shoe Burgos had placed was presented. Lara emphasized that the shoe was not near the body when he arrived and expressed concern about Burgos dragging his feet, which he considered strange and potentially tampering with the crime scene.

At 3:54 p.m., Lara mentioned that Agent Dennison and another agent arrived with the paramedics and began checking for signs of life. Lara stated that Burgos did not indicate any familiarity with the victim and expressed his belief that Burgos was not involved in the crime at the time.

During the proceedings, the defense presented evidence challenging Lara’s recollection of events. They focused on a shoe found at the crime scene, questioning Lara about the presence of memory foam and highlighting discrepancies between his initial interview and subsequent written statements regarding Burgos dragging his feet.

At 4:16 p.m., the defense pointed out that Lara’s initial summary was provided before he knew Burgos was the prime suspect. They emphasized that his knowledge evolved over time, including the discovery that Grizelda was Burgos’ baby’s mother.

However, the trial took an emotional turn at 4:21 p.m. when Lara became visibly upset and choked up on the witness stand. Weeping was heard in the courtroom, and the jurors looked down, affected by the intensity of the moment. Lara expressed his disappointment, remarking, “We are supposed to be the good guys.”

A woman in the stands echoed Lara’s sentiment, thanking him loudly. Judge Lopez offered Lara a short break, but he declined multiple times.

At 4:38 p.m., the defense requested that the “good guys” statement and the subsequent reaction from the crowd be stricken from the record. They further motioned for a mistrial, citing the disruption caused by the outburst. Judge Lopez considered the defense’s arguments but ultimately denied the motion.

The trial resumed at 4:49 p.m., with Judge Lopez instructing the jury to disregard Lara’s statement about who they are and what they stand for. The judge also emphasized that any comments or outbursts from the gallery should not influence their evaluation of the case.

The defense returned to questioning Lara at 4:51 p.m., focusing on the absence of references to Burgos dragging his feet in both his written statements. Lara acknowledged that recollections can evolve over time. However, Judge Lopez cautioned Lara against making comments about Burgos’ integrity and warned him not to repeat such remarks.

At 4:58 p.m., the prosecution continued their questioning, but a defense objection prompted a sidebar.

At 5:06 p.m., the prosecution questioned Agent Lara about his previous statements given to the police and interviews conducted five years ago. The state presented a transcript from April 23, 2018, in which Lara discussed Burgos’ actions, dragging his feet, and shoe placement. The prosecution emphasized that this was not the first time Lara mentioned Burgos dragging his feet, which Lara acknowledged.

The defense declined to cross-examine Lara at 5:10 p.m.

The state then called Juan C. Mercado as a witness at 5:13 p.m. Mercado, currently employed with the Border Patrol, identified Burgos as his neighbor. The prosecution presented video footage from multiple cameras, including one showing Burgos in shorts. The state questioned whether such attire was appropriate for a Border Patrol supervisor. A total of nearly 15 videos were shown, capturing various angles of the house and Burgos’ personal pickup truck leaving at 5:47 a.m. on the day of the murders.

At 5:37 p.m., the defense began their questioning of Mercado, highlighting his relationship with Burgos and mentioning a trip to South Padre Island. Mercado claimed familiarity with Burgos’ family.

Juan Ruiz, formerly of the Laredo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit, was called to the stand at 5:39 p.m. Ruiz, who worked in the department from April 2016 to November 2020, discussed his experience with intelligence gathering and cell phone forensics. He examined two cell phones, a Samsung Galaxy belonging to Burgos and a ZTE phone belonging to Grizelda. Ruiz explained the technical steps involved in extracting data from the phones, noting that the report could not be altered. When a discrepancy in the report was brought up, Ruiz dismissed it as a clerical error.

At 5:56 p.m., the defense declined to cross-examine Ruiz, and Judge Lopez adjourned the court for the day. Proceedings will resume at the same time tomorrow.

