Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California

An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in...
An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in Southern California, and only minor injuries were reported, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a water truck and derailed on Wednesday in Southern California but caused no major injuries, authorities said.

Three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks following the collision in Moorpark, said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath.

Eight people were transported to hospitals — seven with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries, the fire department said on Twitter.

Parts of the demolished truck remained on the tracks after the crash, while other parts lay near the derailed train cars. The truck’s driver, who was among those taken to hospitals, apparently got out of the vehicle before the crash, McGrath said.

The derailed train cars remained upright on tracks adjacent to an orchard and bare sections of land.

Most of the passengers were able to exit the train on their own or with the aid of first responders, who were called around 11:20 a.m., McGrath said.

TV news helicopters showed numerous people, many carrying luggage, milling about in a field as firefighters worked the scene.

The train was on its way to Los Angeles from Seattle when “it struck a water truck obstructing the tracks” at 11:15 a.m., Amtrak said in a statement.

“There were approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew onboard who were evacuated from the train, with no reports of serious injuries,” the statement said. “Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements. Amtrak, in coordination with local authorities, is conducting a full investigation.”

Crews were able to quickly douse a small fire, McGrath said.

Moorpark is a city of about 35,000 people 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burgos-Aviles Trial Day 1: Victim’s sister testifies
Burgos-Aviles Trial Day 1: Victim’s sister testifies
Murder trial underway for former agent accused of killing woman and child
Watch Now: Murder trial underway for former agent accused of killing woman and child
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
RECAP: Former Border Patrol Supervisor on trial for alleged double murder, Day 1

Latest News

City of Laredo under voluntary water conservation period
City of Laredo under voluntary water conservation period
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference to announce arrests and...
Dozens in 16 states charged with health care fraud schemes, including $1.9B in bogus claims
Police: Woman impersonated nurse, disconnected IVs from patients
Pets of the Week: Peluche and Waffle
Pets of the Week: Peluche and Waffle