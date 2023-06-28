Burgos’ murder trial unveils radio data and more crime scene details on Day 3

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Former Border Patrol Agent Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles is currently on trial for the alleged murder of Grizelda Hernandez and her one-year-old son, Dominic.

Day three of the murder trial started on Wednesday, June 28 at 9:14 a.m., Elizabeth Stephens, a Principal Staff Engineer at Motorola, testified as a witness. She explained the capabilities of Motorola’s radios, including data extraction and GPS functionality. The extracted data from Burgos’s radio was presented as evidence, showing coordinates and timestamps related to the day of the murders.

The jury was shown the GPS locations on Google Earth, indicating various places visited by the device on the day of the murders. The witness confirmed the accuracy of the stored locations, matching the device extracted from Burgos’s vehicle.

Officer Alberto Cortez Jr., an experienced patrol officer with the Laredo Police Department, also took the stand. He responded to the call on the day of the murders and described the crime scene where Grizelda’s body was found, as well as the discovery of Dominic’s motionless body. He described the boy’s clothing and the injuries, including blood around the neck area and blood-soaked jeans. Exhibits of Dominic’s clothing were presented as evidence.

Officer Cortez said he requested a statement from Border Patrol Agent Dennison and noticed Dennison’s shocked response upon hearing the possible suspect’s name, Burgos, being broadcast over the radio. The officer said he then observed Burgos without any noticeable expression.

At 11:12 a.m., Officer Cortez was dismissed from the stand, concluding his testimony for the day.

The trial resumed after a short break, with Sergeant Gilbert Benavides, who was an investigator at the time of the murders, taking the stand.

Officer Benavides testified about the nature of the call he heard over the radio at 11:30 a.m. It involved a female with lacerations to the head on Bristol Road.

Arriving at Bristol Road and Allen Drive, a dead-end street, Officer Benavides observed an open gate. He met Officer Cortez and filled out statement forms. Walking towards the crime scene on the dirt road, he encountered Border Patrol units and agents conversing. Officer Benavides approached the officers and agents where he located the victim’s body.

Officer Benavides described the pathway on the map presented as evidence. He observed the victim’s body and recognized the need to expand the crime scene perimeter. During this time, an agent announced the discovery of a second body, that of baby Dominic. Officer Benavides continued walking along the dirt road, recounting that he noticed blood on rocks and officers calling out the finding of a stroller.

Upon seeing the stroller across from where the baby’s body was found, Officer Benavides believed that someone had moved it. The District Attorney presented the stroller of baby Dominic as evidence, reinforcing the notion of its relocation. Additionally, evidence pictures, including markings on the dirt road, were shown to the officer. The markings from the stroller’s path continued towards the soccer field at Father McNaboe Park, which Officer Benavides recognized.

