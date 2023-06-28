Shop Local
Casa de Misericordia celebrates 25 years of service
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A non-profit organization in Laredo is marking a quarter century of providing support to women and children surviving abuse and situations of violence.

Local leaders were on hand to recognize the Casa de Misericordia on its 25 year anniversary.

So far, more than 240 families have been helped year after year.

It’s the people that come through the organization’s doors that provides Sister Rosemary Welsh with a sense of motivation.

“When we were back in the early 90s, we were working all over, not just the colonias, plantation.  All over, and we saw there was a real issue of domestic violence. And that people didn’t feel that there was an option, or that there was help,” said Sister Rosemary Welsh. So we starting a coordinated effort to work with law enforcement and everyone.  What gives me motivation are the families that come to us.  And that little kid that went to our easter party and said this is the best day of my life.”

Officials with the shelter are reminding the community that they have a variety of services to offer people in need including counseling and legal advice for people needing to escape situations of domestic violence.

