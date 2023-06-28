Shop Local
CEO of Uni-Trade group receives Key to the City of Laredo
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A big-time trade entrepreneur who has contributed so much to the Laredo community receives recognition.

On Wednesday morning, Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino and councilmembers presented the key to the city to the founder and CEO of the UniTrade group, Eduardo Garza Robles.

Established in 1988 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Garza Robles eventually made established an office in Laredo which has allowed the creation of hundreds of jobs and contributed to economic development.

“It’s a very special day for us. This year the company is celebrating 35 years of service. We would like to thank God, the community of Laredo and Dr. Victor Trevino,” said Garza Robles.

As from the UniTrade Group, Dr. Trevino said Garza Robles has been a mentor for others and has promoted social and humanitarian events in our area.

